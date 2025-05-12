Titans Sign Tight End Gunnar Helm

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed tight end Gunnar Helm to his rookie contract.

Six of the team’s nine draft picks have now been officially signed.

On Thursday, the team also reached deals with safety Kevin Winston Jr. (3rd round), receiver Elic Ayomanor (4th round), guard Jackson Slater (4th round), cornerback Marcus Harris (6th round) and running back Kalel Mullings (6th round).

Quarterback Cam Ward (first round), outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (second round), and receiver Chimere Dike (fourth round) remain unsigned.

Members of the nine-player draft class, along with the team’s undrafted free agents, arrived in Nashville on Thursday for rookie minicamp. The team practiced on Friday and Saturday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email