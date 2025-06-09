Titans Sign Receiver Chimere Dike to Rookie Deal

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed receiver Chimere Dike to his rookie contract.

Dike, selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, becomes the eighth player from the team’s nine-player draft class to sign with the team.

Previously, the team reached deals with quarterback Cam Ward (first round), safety Kevin Winston Jr. (3rd round), tight end Gunnar Helm (fourth round), receiver Elic Ayomanor (4th round), guard Jackson Slater (5th round), cornerback Marcus Harris (6th round) and running back Kalel Mullings (6th round).

Outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (second round) is the only draft pick from this year’s draft class who remains unsigned.

Dike, selected with the 103rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, played in 57 games with 42 starts over five college seasons at Wisconsin (2020-23) and Florida (2024). The Waukesha, Wis., native totaled 139 receptions for 2,261 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career. He also returned 26 punts and 20 kickoffs in college, averaging 11.5 yards per punt return and 23.6 yards per kickoff return. After enrolling at Florida prior to the 2024 season, Dike registered 42 receptions in 13 games and established career highs in yards (783) and yards per reception (18.6).

The Titans are scheduled to begin a three-day minicamp next week at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

