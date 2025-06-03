Titans Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price, Waive RB Micah Bernard

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed running back Tyrion Davis-Price.

The Titans parted ways with running back Micah Bernard.

Davis-Price was a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he played in six games during his rookie season, rushing for 99 yards.

Davis-Price has also spent time with the Eagles, where he played in one game last season.

In three NFL seasons, Price has played in eight games and has rushed for 127 yards on 43 carries.

Davis-Price played in college at LSU, where he ran for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns in his final college season. In 36 career games at Louisiana State University (2019-21), he totaled for 1,744 yards and 15 touchdowns on 379 rushing attempts.

Davis-Price joins running backs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut and Kalel Mullings on the team’s roster.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email