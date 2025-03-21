Titans Sign RB Julius Chestnut to a New Contract

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed running back Julius Chestnut to a new contract.

Chestnut, who initially joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022, has played in 22 games over the past three seasons and rushed for 114 yards, along with catching five passes for 52 yards. Chesnut has also played a role on special teams.

In 2024, Chestnut played in all 17 games, and he ran for a career-high 102 yards on 22 carries while recording a pair of catches for 11 yards. Chestnut also returned 13 kickoffs for 337 yards, a 25.9-yard average, with a long return of 39 yards in 2024.

Chestnut joins running backs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Jabari Small on the team’s current roster.

Chestnut played in college at Sacred Heart, where he ran for 3,467 yards and 29 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

