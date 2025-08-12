Titans Sign QB Trevor Siemian, Waive QB Tim Boyle

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian, and waived quarterback Tim Boyle.

Also on Monday, the team activated center Lloyd Cushenberry from the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list, which means he’s passed his physical and is able to practice.

The Titans are set to work against the Falcons on Tuesday in Flowery Branch, Georgia. Cushenberry, who is recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered last season, is expected to begin easing into work in individual work at the start.

“Timeline-wise, I’ll probably refrain from giving a timeline, but it’s encouraging that, hopefully, we’ll get him on the practice field with the group this week for the return to play process,” Coach Brian Callahan said of Cushenberry on Sunday. “Feel good about where he’s at. He’s worked really hard. There’s optimism that he’s on the right track. And again, we’ll see as he gets out there. So encouraged though by where he was at.”

It’s a return to the Titans for Siemian, who spent last season on the team’s practice squad and active roster in his second stint with the team.

Siemian has played in 40 career games, with 16 starts, and he’s thrown for 7,751 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Boyle was 4-of-13 for 24 yards with an interception in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buccaneers.

The Titans face the Falcons in preseason game No.2 on Friday night.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email