Titans Sign DT Josiah Bronson, Waive DT Devonte O’Malley

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed defensive lineman Josiah Bronson.

The team has released defensive lineman Devonte O’Malley.

The 6-3, 295-pound Bronson has spent time with the Saints, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Patriots and Colts in the NFL, on active rosters and practice squad. He most recently played for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL.

Bronson has been credited with 12 career tackles and a tackle for a loss in eight games.

He played in college at Temple and Washington before being signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

The Titans return to the practice squad for a jog-through on Tuesday before another open practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Wednesday.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

