Titans Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed 16 undrafted free agents.

The players will take part in the team’s rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday.

Here’s the list:

RB Micah Bernard

Bernard (5-10, 197) played in 51 games with 23 starts over parts of six seasons (2019-24) at the University of Utah. The Long Beach, Calif., native totaled 2,217 yards on 421 carries with 11 touchdowns. He also tallied 99 receptions for 770 yards and five touchdowns. Bernard broke out during the 2024 season recording a career-high 1,009 rushing yards, including four games of 100-plus rushing yards, which were the most by a Ute in a single season since 2021.

DT Philip Blidi

Blidi (6-3, 284) appeared in 59 games with 18 starts over a five-year college career which included stops at Texas Tech (2020-22), Indiana (2023) and Auburn (2024). The Trenton, N.J., native tallied 91 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Crenshaw-Dickson (6-7, 316) spent the first four years (2019-23) of his college career at San Diego State where he played in 38 games with 35 starts (18 at right tackle, 17 at left tackle). As a redshirt sophomore, he started all 14 games at right tackle and allowed just one sack on 403 passing attempts. The Inglewood, Calif., native transferred to Florida for his final season (2024) where he appeared in all 12 games and logged 11 starts at right tackle. He led the team twice in highest PFF offense grade along with allowing zero sacks individually.

OLB Desmond Evans

Evans (6-6, 252) appeared in 55 games over five seasons (2020-24) at the University of North Carolina. The Sanford, N.C., native recorded 124 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, six passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

LB David Gbenda

Gbenda (5-11, 236) spent six seasons (2019-24) at the University of Texas, appearing in 52 games with 16 starts. The Katy, Texas, native totaled 166 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. Gbenda recorded an interception in the 2025 Cotton Bowl against Ohio State.

CB Jermari Harris

Harris (6-1, 191) spent six years (2019-24) at the University of Iowa and totaled 105 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 27 passes defensed, eight interceptions including one returned for a touchdown over 42 games with 28 starts. After appearing in all 14 games as a redshirt sophomore and being awarded the team’s Next Man In Award, he missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to injury. The Chicago, Ill., native was then named the team’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 after starting 12 games while leading the team with eight pass breakups. In 2024, Harris was named Associated Press second-team All-Big Ten after starting 10 games and recording 27 tackles and three interceptions with a touchdown.

DB Garnett Hollis Jr.

Hollis (6-0, 199) played in 39 collegiate games with 29 starts and finished his career with 124 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions. The Nashville, Tenn., native spent his first four college seasons (2020-23) at Northwestern before transferring to Western Kentucky for his final season. Hollis played at Battle Ground Academy and was ranked the No. 18 player in Tennessee in 2019 while being selected as the Williamson County Male Athlete of the Year as a junior.

DL Cam Horsley

Horsley (6-3, 312) played in 59 games with 47 starts over five seasons (2020-24) at Boston College. The Cinnaminson, N.J., native totaled 164 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Horsely was named All-ACC third team his graduate season.

DB Jalen Kimber

Kimber (6-0, 190) totaled 44 collegiate games played with 26 starts over five collegiate seasons, including one at Penn State (2024), two at Florida (2022-23) and two at Georgia (2020-21). The Merrillville, Ind., native recorded 75 career tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery. During his final season at Penn State, he appeared in 16 games with 15 starts and garnered All-Big Ten honorable mention honors by the media.

DB Virgil Lemons

Lemons (5-11, 182) spent two years (2021-22) at UNC Pembroke before transferring to West Florida for his final two seasons (2023-24). The Deerfield Beach, Fla., native has appeared in 43 games and recorded 145 tackles, seven interceptions, 22 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also served as a punt return specialist, notching 39 returns for 733 yards and two touchdowns over his two seasons at West Florida.

DB Clarence Lewis

Lewis (5-11, 200) began his career at Notre Dame where he appeared in 50 games with 23 starts over four seasons (2020-23). He transferred to Syracuse for his final season and started all 12 games for the Orange. The Edison, N.J., native totaled 165 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, 30 pass breakups and four interceptions including one returned for a touchdown over his five college seasons. Lewis was named third team All-ACC his final year and ranked second in the ACC with 12 pass breakups.

DL Devonte O’Malley

O’Malley (6-3, 284) appeared in 58 games with 46 starts over five seasons (2020-24) at Northern Illinois where he tallied 130 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, one interception, three pass defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His 22.5 career sacks rank sixth on NIU’s career chart. The Midlothian, Ill., native was named honorable mention All-American and first team All-MAC.

DL Isaiah Raikes

Raikes (6-1, 310) began his career at Texas A&M where he spent four seasons (2020-23) before finishing his collegiate career at Auburn for the 2024 season. After not seeing the field his freshman year at Texas A&M, he earned the team’s Defensive Most Improved Award after his sophomore season. The Woodbury, N.J., native played in 36 games with five starts and totaled 43 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble during his time with the Aggies. Raikes spent the 2024 spring season at Southern California before transferring to Auburn where he started in 11 games and tallied 15 tackles.

WR Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo (5-10, 202) played in 53 games with 28 starts over five seasons (2020-24) at the University of Miami. The Coconut Creek, Fla., native finished his career as Miami’s all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844) and touchdowns (21). During his final two seasons, Restrepo earned All-ACC first-team honors while setting program records. In 2023, he set the single season record for receptions with 85. In 2024, he became the first Hurricane wideout to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons (1,092– 2023; 1,127 – 2024). Restrepo earned consensus NCAA All-American first-team recognition in 2024.

DB Davion Ross

Ross (5-10, 200) began his career at Eastern Kentucky where he played three seasons (2019-21) before transferring to Memphis for three seasons (2022-24). Over his six campaigns, he appeared in 57 games and totaled 163 tackles, seven interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, 40 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. The Warner Robins, Ga., native also was a kickoff return specialist, returning 48 kickoffs for 1,198 yards and two touchdowns.

DB Jerrin Thompson

Thompson (6-0, 186) played four seasons (2020-23) at Texas before finishing his career at Auburn (2024). The Lufkin, Texas, native has appeared in 61 games with 43 starts and totaled 241 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 30 passes defensed and seven interceptions. Thompson was named a team captain at Auburn.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

