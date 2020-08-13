Finally, a bit of normalcy returns for the Tennessee Titans when they take the practice field as a team on Friday.

On Wednesday, there were separate groups going in practice, but with all the social distancing and mask-wearing, on Friday there will be a full team football practice.

And that is something the Titans players sound ready for.

“Anytime stepping on the field with these guys and with the coaches, it just brings a normal feeling in here. I just forget about everything that’s going on in the outside world and it’s just a reminder what is going on in the outside world just seeing people with masks on and stuff like that. But it’s just a blessing to be able to play this game with some of my teammates and coaches, and to be able to have football back,” linebacker Jayon Brown said Wednesday.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill admits that there are some major adjustments – primary among them the social distancing rules that must be adhered to inside the facility due to the Covid-19 risks.

“I think early on it was probably just the social distance in the learning classrooms. Just being spaced out, being in the bubble, spaced chairs and coaches on microphones was a little bit of an adjustment in the beginning, but now we’re a couple weeks into this thing. It’s the new normal and I don’t think anyone’s batting an eye at it,” Tannehill said.

That new normal means some changes in the approach to getting ready for a regular season with no preseason games to warm up with.

