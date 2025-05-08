Titans Re-Sign Defensive Lineman James Lynch

NASHVILLE – The Titans have re-signed defensive lineman James Lynch.

Lynch initially signed with the team prior to the start of the 2024 season to bring depth to the defensive line.

Also on Wednesday, the Titans waived-injured receiver Tay Martin and linebacker Kyron Johnson.

Lynch saw action as a reserve in all 17 games in his first season with the Titans, and he posted 20 tackles, a sack, four quarterback pressures, two stops for loss and two passes defensed.

A 6-foot-4-, 295-pounder, Lynch originally entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. He played in 37 games with three starts during his first three seasons in Minnesota (2020-22), totaling 53 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

