Titans RB Derrick Henry Working to Keep on Trucking

NASHVILLE – Titans running back Derrick Henry showed up for his post-practice press conference on Tuesday decked out in an ‘Angry Runs’ t-shirt, a reminder of his vicious runs from the past.

Henry, of course, plans to keep on trucking in 2023, and he’s working hard each day to make it happen.

“I am not going to change what I do,” Henry said on Tuesday. “I am going to continue to work, be who I am, and let everything else take care of itself.”

Henry has spent more time in Nashville this offseason compared to years past, when he remained in Dallas working out with a personal trainer.

Henry still did early offseason work in Dallas, but he’s been in town for all six voluntary OTAs, and he was on the field for Tuesday’s minicamp.

Henry said his presence is by design – he wants to get up to speed with a new offense under offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. He also has a new position coach in Justin Outten.

“It’s a completely new offense, and I’m just coming in here trying to learn everything, and get used to the terminology,” Henry said. “It has changed, and it’s getting in, working, and doing what I can.

“(I wanted) to try and get on it as early as I can and learn (the offense) and be around the guys. Just fly around with them, get some reps in so when I get back, I’ll be ready to go in camp.”

Henry, headed into his eight NFL season, has some familiar faces around him on offense, including his quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

There are plenty of changes around him, though, including a reshaped offensive line.

Henry said he’s liked the offseason vibe, and is excited about the direction things are going.

“We are just working, trying to get better, competing against one another, ready to learn and improve,” Henry said. “And that’s all you can ask of your teammates every day is coming out here and wanting to get better.”

.@Titans RB @KingHenry_2 discusses why he’s spent more time in Nashville this offseason, what he’s seen during OTAs and minicamp, rookie @tyjae22 and his new position coach, Justin Outten. pic.twitter.com/N1aY9FTNO9 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 6, 2023

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS