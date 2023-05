NASHVILLE – Dates and times for the Titans preseason are now set.

On Tuesday, the Titans finalized their preseason schedule:

Saturday, August 12: at Chicago Bears (Noon CT, WKRN)

Saturday, August 19: at Minnesota Vikings (7 p.m. CT, WKRN)

Friday, August 25: vs New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium (7:15 p.m. CT, WKRN)

The Titans will open the regular season on Sunday, September 10 at the New Orleans Saints.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

