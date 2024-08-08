Titans Place Guard Saahdiq Charles on the Team’s Reserve/Retired List

NASHVILLE – The Titans have placed offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles on the team’s Reserve/Retired list.

Charles, who missed a number of practice recently for what Coach Brian Callahan called personal reasons, informed the team is walking away from the game.

Charles appeared as the starter at right guard on the team’s first unofficial depth chart released on Monday. He worked with the first team during the early stages of training camp after joining the team earlier this offseason.

On the depth chart that was released on Monday, Dillon Radunz appeared as the back-up at right guard behind Charles, with LaChavious Simmons listed third at right guard.

The Titans listed Daniel Brunskill, last year’s starting right guard, at center on the initial depth chart. He could move into the right guard competition.

Peter Skoronski is the team’s starting left guard, ahead of Andrew Rupcich and Brian Dooley on the depth chart at left guard.

The Titans signed the 25-year-old Charles earlier this offseason after he spent the past four seasons with the Washington Commanders.

A fourth-round pick of Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft, Charles has played in 35 games, with 18 starts, over the past four seasons. He was named the starter at left guard in Washington last season, but he ended up playing in 11 games, with 10 starts, due to a calf injury that resulted in him being placed on Injured Reserve.

Charles was a starting left tackle at LSU, where he was teammates with Lloyd Cushenberry on the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

