After a big Titans win against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Todd Downing the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was arrested for driving under the influence according to a news story by WSMV

WSMV went on to say Downing was pulled over in Williamson County just after 4 a.m. on Friday for speeding and then arrested. He was booked just after 4.30 a.m.

Todd Downing is charged with speeding and driving under the influence.