March 26, 2020, NASHVILLE, Tenn.—United Way of Greater Nashville announced today that the Tennessee Titans will grant $50,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund. The Fund, led by Mayor John Cooper and philanthropic, corporate and government partners, is working to quickly address the health and economic challenges of COVID-19 by rapidly deploying resources to community-based organizations to make sure individuals and families receive the assistance they need to meet their basic needs during this difficult time.

The Fund currently has $2.4 million, thanks to generous founding gifts from the Frist Foundation, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation and Music City Center, but much more is needed.

United Way of Greater Nashville is imploring anyone who can help to contribute. 100 percent of these funds will go to nonprofits and will, in turn, go directly to help individuals impacted by wage loss because of COVID-19.

The first round of grants was distributed to six community-based organizations that are working directly with individuals: The Salvation Army, NeedLink Nashville, Catholic Charities, Martha O’Bryan Center, Conexión Américas and Rooftop Nashville. The committee is currently reviewing applications and will continue to push funds out to the community as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The Titans COVID-19 Response Fund gift comes on the heels of Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk’s $1,000,000 gift to the Community Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund of Middle Tennessee which is supporting the area’s tornado relief efforts.

To contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit nashvilleresponsefund.com or text NashvilleUnited to 41444. As funds are distributed, United Way will publish the receiving agencies, along with the help they can provide and contact information, at nashvilleresponsefund.com.