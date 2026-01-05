Titans Lose Ward, Fall to Jaguars in Season-Ending Defeat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Titans lost their starting quarterback, and another football game, here on Sunday.

It was a painful ending to a tough season.

Cam Ward suffered a right shoulder injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game after diving into the end zone on a seven-yard touchdown run, which gave the Titans an early lead.

Ward did not return on a day when the Titans lost 41-7 to the Jaguars. Interim coach Mike McCoy said the plan is for Ward to undergo more testing on Monday in Nashville to determine the severity of the injury.

With the loss, the Titans finished the season with a 3-14 record.

“It’s a tough way to go out,” McCoy said. “It’s (been) a tough season. It’s not easy, but the fight in these guys has been out of this world. … You never want to play a game like this. I think there has been some really good football. But this was nowhere close to being good enough.”

The Titans got off to a promising start, as Ward capped a five-yard, 58-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give the team a 7-0 lead.

But Ward was immediately greeted by trainers when he returned to the team’s bench, before heading into the medical tent. From there, Ward headed into the Titans locker room.

An official announcement was made in the press box that Ward would be questionable to return.

But Ward was downgraded to out, as he did not return to the game. Ward watched the second half on the sideline, in a jacket, with a sling on his right shoulder, a headset on his head, and a packet of sunflower seeds in his hand.

Ward did not speak to reporters after the game, and McCoy said it’s too early to know the severity of the injury.

“We’ll do more testing,” McCoy said of Ward, and the injury. “Until they do more testing … I’ll give you a better answer down the road.”

Brandon Allen replaced Ward, who had played in every snap for the Titans this season, and he finished the contest.

“It obviously didn’t go well,” said Allen, who completed 17-of-30 passes for 72 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the game. “It had been a long time between some live reps. It felt good to be back out there, to get hit a little bit, as far as overall offensive performance after Cam went down, it wasn’t good enough.

“We had a bunch of three-and-outs, we didn’t move the ball, I didn’t make some completions. The pick-6 was brutal. … Overall, you want to play better, and I don’t feel like I did that.”

No, things didn’t go well for the Titans the rest of the way, as the Jaguars scored 31 straight points to close out the first half to blow the game open.

A 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to Parker Washington made it 7-7 before tight end Brenton Strange’s seven-yard catch from Lawrence made it 14-7.

Then Jaguars cornerback Antonio Johnson picked off Allen and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7 midway through the second quarter. A five-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Quinton Morris made it 28-7.

A 67-yard field goal by Jaguars kicker Cam Little at the halftime horn made it 31-7 at the break.

Another Little field goal, this one from 52 yards with 1:03 left in the third quarter, made it 34-7 Jaguars.

A five-yard touchdown by Bhayshul Tuten made it 41-7 with 7:28 left.

The Titans couldn’t muster up much offense on a day when the Jaguars clinched the AFC South. Joey Slye misfired on a field goal in the closing minutes, and the Jaguars were left to celebrate.

“The season didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. “As a team, we don’t like this feeling. But that is what the offseason is for – we’ll figure it out and be better next year.”

The Titans were scheduled to fly back to Nashville immediately after the contest.

McCoy is scheduled for a season ending press conference on Monday, when players will clean out their lockers at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Source: Tennesseetitans.com Click For More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email