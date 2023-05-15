Titans Invite 21 Players to Rookie Minicamp on a Tryout Basis

Photo by TennesseeTitans.com

NASHVILLE – In addition to the team’s six draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents, 21 players are taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.

Two former Vols and two former Commodores are in the group, along with at least one local product.

Here’s the group of players:

  • QB Mo Hasan, Southern California (Vanderbilt)
  • P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
  • WR Mataio Talalemotu, Portland State
  • WR Gavin Holmes, Baylor
  • CB Eric Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette
  • CB Chandler Jones, Louisville
  • CB Armani Marsh, Washington State
  • CB Bentlee Sanders, Nevada
  • S John Torchio, Wisconsin
  • S Maxwell Worship, Vanderbilt
  • CB LJ Davis, Northern Arizona
  • RB Allen Smith, Brown
  • CB Olaijah Griffin, Southern California
  • FB Mitch Rossi, Ohio State (Franklin High)
  • LS/TE Sam Wheeler, Kansas State
  • LB Shea Pitts, UCLA
  • OL Tyran Hunt, Old Dominion
  • OL James Empey, Brigham Young
  • TE Jahleel Billingsley, Texas (Alabama)
  • DL LaTrell Bumphus, Tennessee
  • DL Keenan Agnew, Southern Illinois

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

