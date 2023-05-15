Titans Invite 21 Players to Rookie Minicamp on a Tryout Basis

NASHVILLE – In addition to the team’s six draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents, 21 players are taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.
Two former Vols and two former Commodores are in the group, along with at least one local product.
Here’s the group of players:
- QB Mo Hasan, Southern California (Vanderbilt)
- P Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
- WR Mataio Talalemotu, Portland State
- WR Gavin Holmes, Baylor
- CB Eric Garror, Louisiana-Lafayette
- CB Chandler Jones, Louisville
- CB Armani Marsh, Washington State
- CB Bentlee Sanders, Nevada
- S John Torchio, Wisconsin
- S Maxwell Worship, Vanderbilt
- CB LJ Davis, Northern Arizona
- RB Allen Smith, Brown
- CB Olaijah Griffin, Southern California
- FB Mitch Rossi, Ohio State (Franklin High)
- LS/TE Sam Wheeler, Kansas State
- LB Shea Pitts, UCLA
- OL Tyran Hunt, Old Dominion
- OL James Empey, Brigham Young
- TE Jahleel Billingsley, Texas (Alabama)
- DL LaTrell Bumphus, Tennessee
- DL Keenan Agnew, Southern Illinois