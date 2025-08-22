Titans Host Vikings In Nationally Televised Preseason Finale

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (1-1) conclude their preseason schedule this week with a nationally-televised home game against the Minnesota Vikings (1-1). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT on Friday, Aug. 22.

THE BROADCAST

This week’s contest will be televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analysts Charles Davis and Jason McCourty, and reporter AJ Ross.

Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with NFL+, which offers access to out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile devices, live local and national audio for every game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour, analyst Dave McGinnis, executive producer Rhett Bryan, gameday host Lucas Panzica, and sideline reporters Amie Wells and Will Boling.

TITANS RETURN HOME AFTER ROAD TRIP

The Titans are back in Nashville this week after a 10-day road trip to Tampa Bay and Atlanta. The trip began on Aug. 6 and spanned three total joint practices and a pair of games. The Titans and Buccaneers had one practice session ahead of their Aug. 9 game, ending in a 29-7 Buccaneers victory, and following that contest, the Titans flew directly to Atlanta. After two practices during the week, the Titans and Falcons concluded with a Friday night clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the Titans prevailing by a final score of 23-20.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, started each of the first two preseason matchups. His two-game totals include seven completions and 109 passing yards on 15 attempts. Against the Falcons, he was on the field for the first three offensive series, connecting on two of seven passes for 42 yards, including a 35-yard completion to fourth-round rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor on his first attempt.

Brandon Allen entered the Atlanta game after Ward’s night ended, and the veteran backup was 11-of-14 passing for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception (96.1 passer rating). He found another fourth-round rookie, tight end Gunnar Helm, for a 25-yard score.

Safety Kendell Brooks provided the defensive highlight of the evening, tallying the game’s first points with a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. It was the first preseason interception return for a touchdown by a Titans player since Perrish Cox’s 24-yard touchdown return against the St. Louis Rams on Aug. 23, 2015.

DECISIONS LOOMING

This week marks the final occasion for members of the Titans’ 91-man roster to make an impression in game action before the roster must be trimmed. NFL rules require all teams to get to the 53-player limit for the regular season by 3 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Aug. 26. On Aug. 27, clubs may establish practice squads of up to 17 players, including one international player.

The Titans begin the regular season with a visit to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 7 (3:05 p.m. CDT).

THE VIKINGS

Kevin O’Connell is entering his fourth season as Minnesota’s head coach. In his first three years, he built a 34-17 (.667) regular-season record and became the first head coach in Vikings history to have multiple 13-win seasons with 13 in 2022 and 14 in 2024.

Former University of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was taken by the Vikings in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on injured reserve before his rookie season began.

McCarthy started Minnesota’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans and completed four of his seven passes for 30 yards in the victory. He sat out last week’s 20-12 loss at home to the New England Patriots.

