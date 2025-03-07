Titans Hire Veteran Coach Mike McCoy as a Senior Offensive Assistant

NASHVILLE – The Titans have hired veteran coach Mike McCoy as a senior offensive assistant.

McCoy, who spent time with Titans head coach Brian Callahan on the same coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, brings valuable experience to the staff in Tennessee.

McCoy is a former head coach with several stints as an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He most recently served three seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he helped develop QB Trevor Lawrence.

McCoy has 22 years of coaching experience in the NFL.

He previously coached with the Carolina Panthers (2000-2008), Denver Broncos (2009-2012 and 2017), San Diego Chargers (2013-2016), and Arizona Cardinals (2018) before joining the Jaguars in 2022.

McCoy was head coach of the Chargers from 2013-2016.

In McCoy’s four seasons as head coach of the Chargers (2013-16), San Diego’s offense ranked ninth in the league in total offense (365.9yards per game) and second in third-down percentage (44.6 percent). In addition, McCoy’s group had a top-10 passing attack each season. San Diego qualified for the postseason in McCoy’s first season (2013) and beat the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers finished with his three highest single season completion percentage marks under McCoy while averaging more than 31 TD passes per year. Rivers earned Comeback Player of the Year honors from the Associated Press in 2013 after completing a career-best and NFL-high 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,478 yards with 32 TDs and 11 INTs (105.5 rating).

A college quarterback, McCoy spent his first two years at Long Beach State (1990-91) before spending his last two years at Utah (1993-94).

He signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie free agent in 1995 and spent his rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He played in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals (1997) and spent one game on San Francisco’s roster as its third quarterback in 1997. McCoy spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles (1998) before finishing his playing career with the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL in 1999.

Also on Thursday, the team officially announced Scott Cohen has been promoted to Director, Football Strategy.

Cohen is entering his 34th NFL season and second with the Tennessee Titans. After spending last season as Opponent Analyst, he will be leading a newly formed Football Strategy Department. Supporting the coaching staff during the season with priorities on game management, situational football, self-scout and advance reports on opponents that combine coaching research, scouting and analytics. After the season, the focus turns to supporting the personnel department with free agency, the draft and projects focused on team needs and research on the top teams in the NFL.

After spending 23 years in NFL player personnel, Cohen worked on the Ravens coaching staff as Director of Football Research and Opponent Analyst for seven years. Prior to his Baltimore arrival, Cohen served as the Buccaneers’ Pro Personnel Director (2013-14), Jets’ Assistant General Manager (2008-12), Eagles’ Director of Pro Personnel (2001-07) and Jaguars’ Assistant Director of Pro Scouting (1999-2000). Cohen, who entered the NFL with Washington’s scouting department in 1992 with his last five years as a college scout.

A graduate of Dickinson College, Cohen was a four-year starter in football as a wide receiver and baseball as a pitcher. Prior to starting his NFL career in Washington, he got his Masters in Sport Management from University of Massachusetts.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

