Titans Hire Brian Daboll as Offensive Coordinator

NASHVILLE – The Titans have made an important addition to the team’s coaching staff – Brian Daboll has been hired as offensive coordinator.

It’s a key hire for new head coach Robert Saleh.

And quarterback Cam Ward.

Daboll is entering his 30th year in coaching and his 26th year in the NFL. Prior to signing with the Titans, he interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Bills and Raiders.

Previously, Daboll has served eight total seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and Buffalo Bills (2018-21).

Daboll served as head coach of the New York Giants from 2022-25.

Daboll holds the distinction of being the first coach to receive both the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year Award (2022, New York Giants) and the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award (2020, Buffalo). He contributed to five Super Bowl championships during his time with the New England Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick (2000-06, 2013-16) and won a national championship on Nick Saban’s staff at the University of Alabama (2017).

Daboll is a native of Welland, Ontario, Canada, a suburb of Niagara Falls. He attended the University of Rochester, where he was a two-year starter at safety.

BRIAN DABOLL’S COACHING TIMELINE

2026: Offensive Coordinator – Tennessee Titans

2022-25: Head Coach – New York Giants

2018-21: Offensive Coordinator – Buffalo Bills

2017: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks – University of Alabama

2014-16: Tight Ends – New England Patriots

2013: Offensive Coaching Assistant – New England Patriots

2012: Offensive Coordinator – Kansas City Chiefs

2011: Offensive Coordinator – Miami Dolphins

2009-10: Offensive Coordinator – Cleveland Browns

2007-08: Quarterbacks – New York Jets

2002-06: Wide Receivers – New England Patriots

2000-01: Defensive Assistant – New England Patriots

1998-99: Graduate Assistant – Michigan State University

1997: Volunteer Assistant – The College of William & Mary Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email