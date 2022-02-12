The Tennessee Titans head coach has been named the AP 2021 NFL Coach of the Year.

This comes after he led the Titans to the 1st seed in the AFC and posted a 12-5 regular season record. His team set an NFL record for most players used in a season as they were cursed with injuries. Vrabel is the 1st Titans coach to win this award.

“I want to thank our owner, Amy Adams Strunk, and I want to thank my family. I want to thank my wife Jen, I want to thank my sons Tyler and Carter,” said Vrabel during his acceptance speech, “This is a reflection of our 91 players that helped us win 12 games, and our coaching staff. Thank you, and this is a pleasure.”

He was also voted the Professional Football Writers Association coach of the year in January. The Titans ownership has extended Vrabel’s contract after their recent success.