Titans Fire General Manager Jon Robinson

Tennessee Titans’ General Manager Jon Robinson has been fired, according to tennesseetitans.com. Robinson has been with the Titans since 2016.

Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will lead player personnel for the remainder of the season, adds tennesseetitans.com. Cowden has been with the Titans for seven years.

Tennesseetitans.com published the following statement from Amy Adams Strunk.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

The Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at Nissan Stadium.