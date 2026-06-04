Titans Finalize 2026 Preseason Dates and Times

The Tennessee Titans have officially locked in all three games of their 2026 NFL preseason schedule. Fans now know when and where to tune in as the team prepares for the regular season, with one prime matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions coming to Nissan Stadium. More Sports News

When Do the Titans Open the 2026 Preseason?

The Titans open the preseason on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Aug. 13. Kickoff at Levi’s Stadium is set for 8 p.m. CDT. The game will air locally on WKRN-TV News 2 and regional Titans preseason affiliates.

When Do the Titans Host the Seattle Seahawks?

The Titans welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks to Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 23. FOX will carry the national broadcast with a 7 p.m. CDT kickoff. It marks the first opportunity for Nashville fans to see the newly crowned champions in person.

When Is the Titans’ Final Preseason Game?

The preseason wraps up at home on Saturday, Aug. 29, when the Chicago Bears visit Nissan Stadium for a 5 p.m. CDT kickoff. WKRN-TV News 2 and regional Titans preseason affiliates will have the broadcast.

Full Titans 2026 Preseason Schedule at a Glance

Thursday, Aug. 13 — at San Francisco 49ers, 8 p.m. CDT (WKRN-TV News 2)

Sunday, Aug. 23 — vs. Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m. CDT (FOX)

Saturday, Aug. 29 — vs. Chicago Bears, 5 p.m. CDT (WKRN-TV News 2)

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

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