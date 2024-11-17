Titans Fall to Vikings 23-13 Despite Levis’ Long TD Pass

November 17, 2024 – The Tennessee Titans (2-8) dropped their fourth straight game, falling to the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) 23-13 at Nissan Stadium despite a spectacular 98-yard touchdown connection between Will Levis and Nick Westbrook. The rookie quarterback’s highlight-reel pass wasn’t enough to overcome a persistent Vikings defense that recorded five sacks.

Tennessee’s offense struggled to find rhythm early, managing just a Nick Folk 30-yard field goal in the first quarter as Minnesota built a 16-3 halftime lead. Levis showed flashes of potential, completing 17-of-31 passes for 295 yards with one touchdown and one interception, but faced constant pressure throughout the game.

The third quarter brought excitement when Levis hit Westbrook in stride for the 98-yard score, cutting the deficit to 16-10. However, Minnesota responded quickly with a touchdown, and the Titans could only muster a late Folk field goal in the fourth quarter.

