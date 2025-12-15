Titans Fall to 49ers 37-24

December 14th, 2025 — The Tennessee Titans suffered their 12th loss of the season, falling 37-24 to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Despite Tony Pollard’s 104 rushing yards and a fourth-quarter rally, Tennessee couldn’t overcome a disastrous third quarter that saw them surrender 14 unanswered points.

Offensive Struggles Continue

Tennessee’s offense managed just 306 total yards while going 3-of-9 on third down conversions. Cam Ward completed 18 of 29 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, but the Titans couldn’t sustain drives against San Francisco’s defense. The passing game showed flashes, including a 34-yard touchdown connection to Gunnar Helm in the second quarter that cut the deficit to 14-10.

Costly penalties plagued Tennessee throughout, with seven infractions for 57 yards. An offensive holding call on Oli Udoh wiped out a potential scoring opportunity, while an illegal block penalty on JC Latham negated a solid Pollard run in the third quarter.

Quarterback Statistics

Quarterback Team Completions Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rating Cam Ward TEN 18 29 170 2 0 101.2 Brock Purdy SFO 23 30 295 3 0 140.3

Defense Crumbles in Third Quarter

The Titans’ defense collapsed in the third quarter, surrendering 14 points while the offense managed just 66 yards. Brock Purdy carved up Tennessee’s secondary, completing passes to Jauan Jennings and George Kittle for touchdowns as the 49ers extended their lead to 31-10. The Titans went three-and-out twice in the period, unable to establish any offensive rhythm.

Tennessee’s defense struggled all game to contain San Francisco’s balanced attack, allowing 430 total yards. The 49ers controlled possession for 37:05, keeping the Titans’ offense off the field and wearing down the defense. Ward was sacked twice and faced constant pressure throughout the contest.

Running Back Statistics

Running Back Team Attempts Yards Touchdowns Long Tony Pollard TEN 14 104 1 22 Tyjae Spears TEN 3 34 0 20 Christian McCaffrey SFO 22 73 1 9 Brian Robinson Jr. SFO 9 21 0 6

Fourth Quarter Fight

Tennessee showed resilience in the fourth quarter despite the lopsided score. Jeffery Simmons forced a Brock Purdy fumble that Kaiir Elam recovered at midfield. Ward capitalized immediately, hitting Van Jefferson for 43 yards before throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Simmons himself, making it 31-17.

Pollard capped his strong performance with a 6-yard touchdown run with 5:33 remaining, pulling the Titans within 34-24. The veteran running back provided the lone consistent threat, averaging 7.4 yards per carry on his 14 attempts. However, the rally came too late as San Francisco added a field goal to ice the game.

The loss drops Tennessee to 2-12 as its struggles continue on both sides of the ball.

