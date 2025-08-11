Titans Fall 29-7 to Bucs in Preseason Opener

Titans quarterback Cam Ward made a nice first impression in his NFL preseason debut.

In Saturday night’s 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers, Ward completed 5-of-8 passes for 67 yards before leaving after the team’s second offensive series.

It was the highlight of the night for the Titans.

The Titans went three-and-out on Ward’s first possession, which ended in a punt.

But on Ward’s second possession he completed three passes to receiver Calvin Ridley, one to receiver Tyler Lockett and another one to tight end Chig Okonkwo to lead the Titans downfield, and they scored on a one-yard touchdown run by Tony Pollard.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Pollard’s touchdown, which capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive that took 6:38 off the clock.

Ward’s first completion was a 27-yard pass to Ridley, and he also found Ridley open for completions of 10 and 13 yards. Ward also completed a seven-yard pass to Lockett, and a 10-yard pass to Okonkwo on third and nine from the 24-yard line to continue the drive and set up Pollard’s touchdown run.

Ward was replaced by Brandon Allen on the team’s third possession. Quarterback Tim Boyle finished the game for Tennessee.

The Buccaneers led 13-7 at the half on a two-yard run by Sean Tucker and a 23-yard field goal by kicker Chase McLaughlin.

The Buccaneers extended their lead in the second half with a Ryan Coe field goal and a 15-yard rushing touchdown by Owen Wright before a late defensive touchdown.

The Titans are scheduled to practice against the Falcons on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week before a preseason contest against the two teams on Friday night.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

