Titans Face the Eagles: 3 Things to Know

The Titans (7-4) are coming off a loss but must move on as they play Philadelphia (10-1) today, Sunday, December 4th at 12 PM on FOX.

AJ Brown Plays the Titans for the First Time

In April the Eagles and Titans agreed on a trade involving Brown. So far this season he has seven touchdowns and 831 receiving yards. Tennessee drafted Treylon Burks from Arkansas in hopes that he can replace him.

The Eagles Have the Best Record in the NFL

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are 10-1 this year with their only loss coming against Washington (7-5). They are commonly regarded as the league’s best team so far.

Since 2000 Philly has Dominated This Matchup

The only time the Titans have beaten the Eagles since the 2000 season was in 2014 by a score of 43-24. Their last matchup came in 2018 which went into overtime and Philadelphia won by a field goal.