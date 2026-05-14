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Home News Titans Drops: Win Prizes Through the Titans App

Titans Drops: Win Prizes Through the Titans App

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Michael Carpenter
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titan app drops
Photo from Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have launched a brand-new live prize activation called Titans Drops, available exclusively through the Titans App. Fans can download the app, log in, and enter for a chance to win prizes ranging from team merchandise to season tickets. More Sports News

What Is Titans Drops?

Titans Drops is a periodic live prize event that lives entirely inside the Titans App. Each drop offers fans the chance to win prizes by simply being logged in and ready when the event goes live.

What Can You Win in the First Titans Drop?

The debut drop is the Schedule Release Edition, and the prize pool includes jerseys, helmets, and multiple game ticket packages. The grand prize is a pair of 2026 Season Tickets in the Farewell Season at the current Nissan Stadium.

When Does the Schedule Release Titans Drop Start?

The first drop kicks off Thursday, May 14, at 5:30 PM CT, timed around the NFL’s official schedule announcement. A second prize drop follows on Friday, May 15, beginning at 1:00 PM CT.

How Do You Enter Titans Drops?

When Will Future Titans Drops Happen?

The Titans plan to run these prize drops periodically throughout the year. Staying logged in and keeping notifications enabled is the best way to make sure you don’t miss the next one.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

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