From Tennessee Titans/Jim Wyatt

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry has plenty of reasons to be motivated.

For starters, the memory of last season’s playoff loss to the Bengals has stuck with the Titans running back.

“It definitely fueled me in the offseason,” Henry said.

Questions about whether Henry can pick up where he left off pre-injury serve as motivation as well.

“I get motivated by anything,” Henry said. “Someone could motivate me and wouldn’t even know it. … The doubters, whatever they want to be, I am definitely motivated and ready to go. We’re going to see.”

On Tuesday, Henry was back at Saint Thomas Sports Park for the team’s minicamp.

Henry said having football taken away from him last season made him appreciate the game even more. He’s looking forward to the start of the 2022 season.

“Any time something traumatic happens, it definitely changes you,” said Henry, who missed the second half of the 2021 regular season with a broken foot. “Of course, I missed my teammates.”

Henry looked good in Tuesday’s minicamp.

He was busy in an early jog-through period after taking part in individual drills. When there was a break in the action, Henry worked on his conditioning.

Henry said he’s been training all offseason, working on his strength and conditioning, along with drills to get him ready for football.

“I feel good,” Henry said. “I feel real good.”

