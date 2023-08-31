Titans Claim CB Kindle Vildor Off Waivers While Releasing OL Corey Levin

NASHVILLE – The Titans have claimed defensive back Kindle Vildor off waivers.

Vildor was released by the Chicago Bears on Tuesday.

To make room on the team’s 53-man roster, the Titans waived offensive lineman Corey Levin.

A 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, Vildor was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft after playing in college at Georgia Southern, where he was a first team All-Sun Belt player in 2018 and 2019.

In three seasons, Vildor has played in 44 career games, with 22 starts, and he’s been credited with 67 tackles, one interception, 10 passed defensed, and one sack.

Vildor started nine games while playing in 11 games in 2022. Vildor played in 17 games, with 12 starts, in 2021.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

