Titans Beat Vikings 23-13 to End Preseason With 2-1 Record

NASHVILLE – In the final dress rehearsal for the regular season, Titans quarterback Cam Ward ended on a high note.

In his first game at Nissan Stadium, Ward orchestrated a beautiful scoring drive in the team’s eventual 23-13 win over the Vikings in the preseason finale for both teams.

Titans Coach Brian Callahan was excited about the performance, and the excitement in the stadium.

“Just to start out, first and foremost, I’d like to thank our fans for showing up tonight,” Callahan said. “I think it was a pretty good showing for a Friday night preseason game. It was good energy in the stadium, and it was good to see. I know everyone wants to come see Cam play, and that’s a good thing. Good energy, good environment, and it was awesome to feel that.

“We wanted to play well in our home stadium to start out the preseason, or otherwise, put on the type of team we want to look like when we play in this stadium, and I thought we did a nice job of taking that step.”

On the team’s second possession, Ward drove the Titans 90 yards on 13 plays, in 8:33.

Ward played just two series, and he completed 3-of-4 passes for 36 yards, with a passer rating of 102.1, before being relieved by back-up Brandon Allen in the second quarter.

“It was real good, just to get going,” Ward said. “We had a good little drive there.”

With the win, the Titans finished the preseason with a 2-1 record.

Ward and the first-team offense – minus Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, JC Latham, Lloyd Cushenberry and Kevin Zeitler – played 16 offensive plays in the contest before giving way to the back-ups. The offense went three-and-out on its opening possession before getting the ball back and then looking smooth.

Ward connected on a 17-yard throw to Van Jefferson, a 13-yard pass to Chimere Dike and a six-yard pass to Tyler Lockett on the scoring drive, which was capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Julius Chestnut with 12:15 left in the second quarter to make it 7-3.

Tennessee’s starting defense, including defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons played two series in the contest, against Minnesota’s back-ups.

The Vikings managed an early field goal, which was answered by Tennessee’s touchdown.

Jefferson had a big first half for the Titans, catching three passes for 102 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown catch with gave Tennessee a 14-3 lead, and that was the score at halftime

An interception by linebacker James Williams Sr. ended a Minnesota drive at the one-yard line late in the first half.

Early in the third quarter, kicker Joey Slye booted a 63-yard field goal to give the Titans a 17-3 lead.

A 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Brosmer to tight end Bryson Nesbit made it 17-10 with 8:34 left in the third quarter.

Slye then added a 30-yard field goal to give the Titans a 20-10 lead with 10:40 left in the contest before Vikings kicker Will Reichard made a 58-yard field goal to make it 20-13 with 7:52 left in the contest.

Slye added a 53-yard field goal, making him 3-of-3 for the night, to close out the scoring with 1:49 left.

All NFL teams, including the Titans, must trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday.

“I thought we got a lot of good, positive things out of the preseason,” Callahan said. “Now we’re ready to move into the next phase here, and roster cuts are coming.”

The Titans kick off the regular season on September 7 at the Denver Broncos.

Ward is confident the Titans will be ready.

“I think the biggest thing is just try to keep guys healthy going into Week One, and also making sure guys have confidence in what they are doing, whether it’s defense to offense, scheme-wise,” Ward said. “But I am real confident in our group, on both sides of the ball. We can score the ball at a high pace if we need to, and defensively I know we can get a stop if we need to. So, both sides of the ball, I think we’ll be ready for Week One.”

