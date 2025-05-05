Titans Awarded OLB Titus Leo, DB Mark Perry Off Waivers

April 29, 2025 – NASHVILLE – The Titans were awarded two players off waivers on Tuesday.

The team claimed OLB Titus Leo and defensive back Mark Perry.

Leo, who played at Wagner, has spent time with the Colts and Patriots in the NFL. Leo (6-3, 245) played in four games with the Patriots in 2024 and was credited with four tackles, and one tackle for a loss. He was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Perry, who played at Colorado and Texas Christian, has spent time on practice squad with the Dolphins, Texans and Patriots. He initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins in 2024.

The team’s roster is officially at 75 players, with a big number of undrafted free agents expected to be signed at some point next week.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

