Titans Awarded LB Amari Burney Off Waivers From Raiders

NASHVILLE – The Titans have been awarded linebacker Amari Burney off waivers.

Burney was recently waived by the Raiders and the Titans, first in the NFL’s claiming order, claimed him.

A sixth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft, Burney played in 24 games for the Raiders over the past two seasons, including all 17 games in 2024.

Burney has been credited with 27 tackles, including three tackles for a loss, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound Burney played in college at the University of Florida, where he amassed 224 tackles, 15 sacks, four interceptions, 12 passes defended, two forces fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

To make room for Burney, the Titans waived cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

