Titans Announce New GM

Former 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has been hired as the new GM of the Tennessee Titans.

Carthon will have his work cut out for him immediately as he will have plenty of questions to answer about the future of the roster. The quarterback position and upcoming draft will need to be addressed if the organization hopes to bounce back from the 7-10 record this season.

The new Titans GM has been a part of some prominent things in San Francisco such as some great draft picks.

Those players include, “TE George Kittle, WR Richie James, LB Dre Greenlaw, WR Jauan Jennings, S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Elijah Mitchell, and QB Brock Purdy. All players drafted by San Francisco in the 5th round or later since Carthon has been a part of the scouting department.

Each one of those players has had a major role in the team’s sustained success over the last few seasons. The 49ers’ hit rate in the draft has brought their roster some much needed star power and depth, making them one the favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl,” said Sam Phalen of A to Z Sports.

A solid draft in April will be extremely important as former GM Jon Robinson made some questionable picks in the past.