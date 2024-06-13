Titans Agree to Terms With Veteran OT Geron Christian

June 12, 2024 – The Titans have agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Geron Christian.

Christian, a third-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders in the 2018 NFL Draft, has played for the Commanders, Texans and Chiefs, Dolphins and Browns.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Christian has played in 58 career games, with 24 starts in six NFL seasons, including nine starts at left tackle for the Browns last season and eight starts in 2021 with the Texans.

Christian played in 10 games total with the Browns in 2023, and was coached by new offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Christian played in college at Louisville, where he started 39 games from 2015 to 2017.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

