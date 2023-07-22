Titans Agree to Terms With QB Will Levis

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with quarterback Will Levis on his rookie deal.

All of the team’s 2023 draft picks are now under contract.

The Titans traded up to get Levis in the second round of the NFL Draft, with the 33rd overall selection.

Levis (6-4, 229) played in 24 games over two seasons at Kentucky, starting all 24 games. In 2022, Levis threw for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions, as the Wildcats finished 7-4.

Levis threw for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021 for Kentucky, with 13 interceptions, as the Wildcats finished 10-3.

In four college seasons, Levis threw for 5,877 yards and 46 touchdowns, with 25 interceptions. Levis began his collegiate career at Penn State, and he played in 15 games in two seasons at the school.

With the Titans, Levis worked with the team in offseason workouts along with fellow quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis.

The Titans kick off training camp with a practice on July 26.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

