Titans Add DE Earnest Brown, Tackle Ryan Hayes

NASHVILLE – The Titans added a pair of players on Tuesday, one on each side of the football.

Defensive end Earnest Brown and tackle Ryan Hayes have agreed to terms with the team.

Brown, who played at Northwestern, was a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft. Brown has spent time with the Rams, 49ers, Buccaneers and Cowboys in the NFL, on rosters and practice squads. Brown (6-5, 270) has played in 15 career games, with three starts, and he’s tallied 14 tackles, including one tackle for a loss, in his career.

Hayes, who played at Michigan, was a seventh-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hayes (6-6, 303) has spent time with the Dolphins, Colts and Falcons in his career, playing in just one game with the Dolphins in 2024. Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

