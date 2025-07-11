Titans 2025 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Tight Ends

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: TIGHT ENDS

In camp (6): Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robinson, Thomas Odukoya, Drake Dabney.

Offseason developments: Early in the offseason, the Titans promoted Luke Stocker to tight ends coach, where he replaced Justin Outten. The Titans drafted Helm in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and also added Dabney as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Christian. The team did not re-sign Nick Vannett, and he remains a free agent. Odukoya returns and during the offseason the team still gets a roster exemption as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

In the spotlight: Okonkwo. Heading into his fourth NFL season, Okonkwo is poised to have the best season of his career. He now has valuable experience, and he’ll enter the year with momentum after finishing the 2024 season on a roll, with 22 catches in a three-game stretch in the final month of the season. Okonkwo finished the year third on the team with 52 catches for 479 yards and two scores. The Titans are counting on big things from Okonkwo after a solid offseason, when I charted him with a team-high 13 catches during the five open practices.

Battle to watch: Josh Whyle vs David Martin-Robinson. Okonkwo is in solid ground, and Helm has shown early promise after being drafted (more on him coming up). So that leaves several others contending for playing time, opportunities, and roster spots. Martin-Robinson is an ascending player who had a really good offseason, and I feel pretty good about his standing on the roster. Whyle, now in his third season, needs to step things up as he tries to hold on to a roster spot while holding off the competition, which also includes Odukoya, who will show up when the pads come on.

Keep an eye on: Helm. Helm arrived in Tennessee with some impressive credentials at the University of Texas, where he tallied a career-high 60 catches for 786 yards and seven touchdowns in his senior season. It earned him second team All-SEC honors and John Mackey Award semifinalist recognition. With the Titans, Helm flashed during the offseason, making plays on a regular basis in practices. Helm will look to build on that momentum when camp begins, and when he puts the pads on.

Source: tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email