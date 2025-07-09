Titans 2025 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Running Backs

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: RUNNING BACKS

In camp (5): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut, Kalel Mullings, Tyrion Davis-Price.

Offseason developments: Pollard and Spears led the way in OTAs and the team’s three-day minicamp, getting the majority of the reps as they look to create a more evenly split 1-2 punch this fall. The Titans re-signed Chestnut, and then drafted Mullings from Michigan in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Davis-Price, a former LSU star who spent time previously with the 49ers and Eagles, was signed late in the offseason, after the team parted ways with former Tennessee back Jabari Small. The Titans did not re-sign Joshua Kelley, and he remains a free agent.

In the spotlight: Pollard. Heading into his seventh NFL season, Pollard looks to follow up his 1,079-yard season in 2024 with another solid year this fall. The Titans plan to be more cognizant of his workload, sharing reps with other backs to ensure Pollard will still be running strong – and healthy – in the latter part of the season.

Battle to watch: Julius Chestnut vs. Kalel Mullings. I see Pollard and Spears as the team’s top two backs, so the competition will be for extra work, and roster spots, behind them. Mullings missed time during the offseason, but he took part in the minicamp and he’s expected to be fully back for training camp. He’ll look to beat out Chestnut for work as the third back, while also competing on special teams. Chestnut is a consummate pro who played in all 17 games in 2024, and he won’t go down without a fight. Chestnut had a solid offseason, and he’ll try to convince the team he’s worthy of keeping around. The bet here is the team keeps three RBs on the active roster and one on the practice squad, but competition here – and at other spots – will ultimately determine how things shake out.

Keep an eye on: Spears. Heading into his third NFL season, Spears is looking to contribute more in 2025. As a rookie in 2023, Spears played in 17 games and ran for 453 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 385 yards and a touchdown while backing up Derrick Henry. In 2024, Spears missed time with injuries, and his contribution wasn’t as significant – he carried the ball 84 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 224 yards and a score. Spears looked explosive in offseason work, and the team plans for him to be more of a factor this fall. If things go according to plan, Pollard and Spears will see a more evenly distributed workload this fall.

