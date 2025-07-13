Titans 2025 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Offensive Line

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: OFFENSIVE LINE

In camp (16): C Lloyd Cushenberry III, G Peter Skoronski, G Kevin Zeitler, T JC Latham, T Dan Moore Jr, C/G Corey Levin, OL Andrew Rupcich, OL Chandler Brewer, OL Blake Hance, OL Brenden Jaimes, G Jackson Slater, OL John Ojukwu, OL Jaelyn Duncan, T Brendan Crenshaw-Dickson, T Olisaemeka Udoh, OL Sam Mustipher.

Offseason developments: The Titans signed Moore, previously with the Steelers, to a big contract early in free agency. The team then signed Zeitler, formerly with the Lions, to play right guard. The Titans added Hance, Mustipher, Jaimes and Udoh in free agency before drafting Slater in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. The Titans parted ways with Nicholas Petit-Frere, and opted not to sign Daniel Brunskill and Dillon Radunz, who signed with the Saints. Levin was re-signed by the team, and he got significant snaps at center while Cushenberry spent the offseason rehabbing his Achilles injury. Rupcich also signed a new deal with the team. The Titans signed Crenshaw-Dickson as an undrafted free agent out of Florida. Latham changed his body during the offseason, losing 33 pounds while showing up in great shape. With the addition of Moore, Latham made the transition from left tackle to right tackle, where he played at the University of Alabama.

In the spotlight: Moore. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Moore joined the Titans after starting 66 games at left tackle for the Steelers from 2021-2024. In Pittsburgh, he became the first Steelers rookie to start at left tackle since 1970. During his four years in Pittsburgh, Moore only missed two games out of a possible 68. In Tennessee, the Titans are counting on Moore to lock down the left side. Moore had a solid offseason, and his veteran presence and experience should pay dividends for the offense this fall.

Battle to watch: Extra spots. The Titans have their starting five in place, as long as Cushenberry is ready for the season (more on him in the next category). So the biggest questions entering camp hinge on who claims the back-up spots, and how many linemen the team keeps. Hance is a valuable swing lineman capable of playing guard and tackle, and Levin’s offseason further showed his value inside. Ojukwu figures to be the eighth lineman, which leaves one or two spots left. Rupcich has improved, and he has versatility. Jaimes has also been solid, and Slater is a youngster with promise. Duncan has missed opportunities because of injury. Could the Titans add an extra tackle at some point here?

Keep an eye on: Cushenberry. The veteran center suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the team’s November 3 game against the Patriots, nine games into his first year with the Titans. Cushenberry went on Injured Reserve, and he then began a long and grueling rehabilitation process that continued through the offseason when he missed OTAs and the team’s three-day minicamp. While he’s been recovering, Cushenberry said he’s focused even more on his diet, and game preparation. Cushenberry said he’s as optimistic about being back for the opener, but he has to continue putting in the work. It remains to be seen whether he’ll begin training on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list, but at some point, the Titans hope Cushenberry will be able to return to mix. His return date will be worth monitoring.

