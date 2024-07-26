Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Safeties

A look at the Tennessee Titans 2024 training camp for safeties.

In camp (7): Amani Hooker, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Matthew Jackson, Shyheim Carter, Keaton Ellis.

Offseason developments: Adams was a late edition, and an interesting one. You can read more about him in the next category, but the veteran safety arrives with some moxie. He’ll join a veteran in Hooker, along with others looking to establish themselves in some capacity. Molden, Brown, Jackson and Carter all returned and worked during offseason work, and they were joined by Ellis, signed as an undrafted free agent from Penn State. The Titans saw safeties K’Von Wallace (Seahawks) and Terrell Edmunds (Jaguars) sign elsewhere after joining the team a year ago. Former Titans defensive back and assistant Steve Jackson returned to the franchise this offseason on secondary/safeties coach on Brian Callahan’s coaching staff.

In the spotlight: Adams. The Titans added Adams, a three-time Pro Bowler, on July 11. A first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams gives the Titans another experienced player in the secondary heading into this season. The expectation is he’ll prove to be a nice piece to a changing defense under DC Dennard Wilson. Adams, 28, has played in 80 games over seven NFL seasons and he’s registered 493 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four interceptions, 36 passes defensed, 50 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries while playing with the Jets and Seahawks. Since 2017, his 21.5 sacks are the most in the NFL by a defensive back. Adams has dealt with injuries in recent years. If he stays healthy, he should make an impact.

Battle to watch: Safety depth. With Hooker and Adams in the mix, the Titans have a pair with plenty of experience. Behind them, some things need to be sorted out. Molden has carried himself with great professionalism since entering the league in 2021. Injuries have kept him from realizing his potential, however, and now heading into Year 4, he’s on the spot. He has to be able to stay healthy to be able to compete. Brown, Jackson and Carter return after gaining some experience a year ago, but there’s not room for everyone. They’ll have a chance to make a better case for themselves on special teams. Could the Titans still add at this position? Stay tuned.

Keep an eye on: Hooker. Heading into his sixth NFL season, Hooker is now the second longest tenured Titan. Over the years, Hooker has seen plenty of changes, on the roster, and coaching staff. Hooker now finds himself surrounded by veterans, and he should benefit in the back end. In five NFL seasons, Hooker has played in 66 games, with 37 starts. He’s tallied 245 tackles, seven interceptions, and 22 passes defenses, along with two quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles. The hunch here is Hooker has a big 2024.

