Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Quarterbacks

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: QUARTERBACKS

In camp (3): Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis.

Offseason developments: Levis led the team during offseason work, with plenty of new faces around him on offense. The team signed Rudolph, formerly of the Steelers, and he’ll try and hold off Willis for the back-up spot. The team didn’t re-sign veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he remains a free agent. Under Brian Callahan, Bo Hardegree was hired as quarterbacks coach, under new offensive coordinator Nick Holz.

In the spotlight: Levis. After stepping in as the team’s starter in Week 8 of his rookie season, Levis got his first taste of life in the NFL. He showed some promising signs, but also areas of his game that need to improve. Levis busted it during offseason work, when he adjusted his technique and got healthy. He even gathered players recently in Cabo to work out. Now, it’s his show heading into 2024. The Titans need to protect Levis, and let him work.

Battle to watch: Rudolph vs Willis. Rudolph has experience, and he enters camp as the favorite to win the No.2 job. But Callahan made it clear this offseason this will be a competition, and both players will be given a shot to win the back-up spot behind Levis. Reps will be split in training camp, and in preseason games. Willis has clearly improved since entering the league in 2023 as a third-round pick. Can he convince coaches he’s worthy of being the 2?

Keep an eye on: Roster cut-down day. Heading into camp, I’m giving Rudolph the edge in the competition. He has more game experience, and the team targeted him in free agency for a reason. So, what about Willis? Under a new staff, will the team continue to develop him? The hunch here is the Titans will keep Willis on the 53 instead of releasing him and hoping to get him back to the practice squad. But we’ll have to wait and see how things unfold.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email