Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Defensive Line

TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: DEFENSIVE LINE

In camp (8): Jeffery Simmons, Sebastian Joseph-Day, T’Vondre Sweat, TK McLendon Jr., Quinton Bohanna, Keondre Coburn, Marlon Davidson, Isaiah Iton.

Offseason developments: The Titans signed Joseph-Day, formerly with the 49ers, in free agency. The team then picked Sweat in the second-round of the NFL Draft out of the University of Texas. Davidson was re-signed on a one-year deal, and the team added Iton (Rutgers) as an undrafted free agent. The Titans had some offseason departures here as well, namely Denico Autry, who signed with the Texans. Defensive linemen Jaleel Johnson and Ross Blacklock have not been re-signed, and they remain free agents. Kyle Peko, meanwhile, joined the Lions. A familiar face returned to the coaching staff here as Tracy Rocker was hired as defensive line coach.

In the spotlight: Simmons. Yes, there’s a new guy in the mix here who is going to generate plenty of conversation. But the biggest beast on this defense will continue to be Simmons, and he’s ready to assert himself once again. Heading into his sixth season, Simmons has established himself as a game changer, a disruptive player who can frustrate offenses. The Titans are counting on Simmons to wreak havoc once again in 2024.

Battle to watch: Depth/role players: Simmons, Joseph-Day and Sweat figure to have big roles on this team as long as they can stay healthy. Each player is on the team for a specific reason. But who else could emerge in camp and carve out a role? Coburn flashed this offseason, and so did Bohanna, who was added late last season. Davidson is a versatile player with athletic ability, and he showed it during his stint in 2023 as well. McLendon played in seven games last season as well, and he’s looking to establish himself in Year 2. Still, I suspect this is an area where the Titans could add more to the mix.

Keep an eye on: Sweat. I have no doubt folks will be paying attention to Sweat. He’s been one of the most talked about Titans defenders this offseason despite not being on the field much. The Titans held Sweat out of late offseason work for precautionary reasons. When camp begins, coaches expect him to be in shape, and ready to roll. Sweat’s development will take time, as he’ll have to improve his technique while getting into better condition. How quickly he’s able to settle in will go a long way in determining how much of an impact he could make early this fall.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

