Titans 2024 Training Camp Preview: A Look at the Cornerbacks

Here is the 2024 Tennessee Titans training camp preview for the cornerbacks.

In camp (11): L’Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Roger McCreary, Tre Avery, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Caleb Farley, Eric Garror, Anthony Kendall, Tay Gowan, Robert Javier, Gabe Jeudy-Lally.

Offseason developments: A lot has transpired here. The Titans signed the veteran Awuzie, formerly with the Cowboys and Bengals, early in free agency. Later, the team traded for Sneed, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs who is regarded as one of the league’s top corners. Then the team drafted the feisty Brownlee from Louisville in the fifth-round of the NFL Draft. In addition, Jeudy-Lally (Tennessee) and Javier (Towson) joined the team as undrafted free agents. Meanwhile, former Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton signed with the Chargers. On the coaching staff, former Titans player and assistant Steve Jackson joined the staff as secondary/safeties coach alongside defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Chris Harris.

In the spotlight: Sneed. The Titans traded for the 27-year-old Sneed in March, and the move was celebrated by fans of the team. Sneed has started 57 regular season games over the past four seasons, and he’s recorded 10 interceptions, 6.5 sacks, and 40 passes defensed. Sneed is one of only two NFL players (Harrison Smith, Minnesota) over the last four years to register at least 10 interceptions and 6.5 sacks. He also brings 13 games of postseason experience to the Titans. On a new team, Sneed should prove to be a difference-maker, and he’ll be fun to watch in camp.

Battle to watch: Depth pieces. The Titans are in a good place with Sneed, Awuzie and McCreary. All three are regarded as solid cornerbacks in different stages of their careers. But the Titans need more players in the equation, and the competition behind them will be intriguing. Farley, mentioned in the next category, will be in the mix. But so will Avery, the promising Brownlee, and Jeudy-Lally, who proved to be a pleasant surprise during the offseason. Garror is another player who has played valuable snaps, and is a roster contender once again. Will others, like the returning Kendall from last year’s camp, make a case?

Keep an eye on: Farley. Life hasn’t been easy for the 25-year-old Farley, a first-round pick of the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft. Back in 2018, Farley lost his mother to breast cancer. In August 2023, his father was killed suddenly in a house explosion in North Carolina due to a natural gas leak. While dealing with the tragic events, he’s battled health problems, which have kept his NFL career from taking flight. Farley didn’t play at all in 2023 because of lingering issues related to his back. He spent the entire season on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list. Farley practiced with the team throughout the offseason, and he hopes he can do enough to stick – and contribute – this fall. With an improved group around him, he faces a big challenge.

Source: Tennessee Titans

