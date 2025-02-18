Tipsy Scoop Nashville Sets Open Date

The first Tipsy Scoop in Tennessee will open on April 12th at 512 Lea Avenue, Nashville.

Tipsy Scoop makes liquor-infused ice cream and sorbet inspired by classic and contemporary cocktails. The ice cream and sorbet actually does contain alcohol, so you must be 21 and over to purchase. However, cool kids sundaes (kid friendly options) will be available as well.

Tipsy Scoop was founded in 2014 in New York City. Since then, the brand has grown with two company-owned stores in NYC and franchisees in New York, DC, Bahamas, and soon-to-be Nashville!

The Nashville Barlour will sell boozy scoops, sundaes, flights, cocktails and its own signature flavor (that can ONLY be purchased at the Nashville location) ice cream infused with Jackson Morgan’s Salted Caramel whiskey cream liqueur.

Tipsy Scoop’s Nashville Barlour is owned by the brother and sisters team Rekina Matt, Melanie Matthews, and Martin Matthews. They fell in love with Tipsy Scoop back in 2018 when visiting their flagship NYC Barlour. They are so excited to open a location of their own Tipsy Scoop franchise with a Southern Nashville twist.

For the latest update, visit their website here.

