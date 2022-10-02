Tips on Navigating Nashville International Airport® for Your Fall Break Travels

As BNA continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier, especially for any upcoming fall trips.

Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure. Search flight departure information here.

TSA wait time is available on the airport website here. Parking Options at BNA: With an increase in passenger volume, check parking availability before arriving to the airport. BNA offers several different parking options, such as valet parking, covered parking and surface lots.

Click here for a list of parking options, as well as, parking lot vacancy.

BNA recommends passengers arrive two hours early. It allows extra time to navigate areas at the airport. Terminal Map: A terminal map can be found here. Not only can you get acquainted with where you are going once inside the airport, but the map also includes restaurants, restrooms, shopping and more. The map also shows upcoming flight departure information.

Follow on Facebook: @ NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville.

Learn more at BNAVision.com.