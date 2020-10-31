Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 1st, which means it’s time to “fall back.” On November 1st, sunrise will be at 6:10 am and sunset at 4:50 pm.

As you “fall back”, Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) wants to remind you that the time change is also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

“If your smoke alarms did not come with a 10-year lithium battery, your batteries need to be changed twice a year,” said RCFR Lieutenant/Assistant Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. Sanders recommends changing them when the time changes roll around because it’s easiest to remember.

“Working smoke alarms are the single most important thing to have in your home to prevent loss of life from a home fire,” Sanders noted.

Additionally, Sanders says if your smoke alarm is over 10 years old, it’s time to get a new unit. “RCFR can help; the department offers free smoke alarms and installation for County residents.” To learn more about the department’s free smoke alarm installation program, contact RCFR’s Fire Prevention Division at 615-867-4626.

“Above all, we want you to be safe,” said Sanders. “Test your smoke alarms monthly, make sure you change batteries when necessary, and never hesitate to call us if you have any questions!”

10 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About Daylight Saving Time: