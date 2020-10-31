Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 1st, which means it’s time to “fall back.” On November 1st, sunrise will be at 6:10 am and sunset at 4:50 pm.
As you “fall back”, Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) wants to remind you that the time change is also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.
“If your smoke alarms did not come with a 10-year lithium battery, your batteries need to be changed twice a year,” said RCFR Lieutenant/Assistant Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders. Sanders recommends changing them when the time changes roll around because it’s easiest to remember.
“Working smoke alarms are the single most important thing to have in your home to prevent loss of life from a home fire,” Sanders noted.
Additionally, Sanders says if your smoke alarm is over 10 years old, it’s time to get a new unit. “RCFR can help; the department offers free smoke alarms and installation for County residents.” To learn more about the department’s free smoke alarm installation program, contact RCFR’s Fire Prevention Division at 615-867-4626.
“Above all, we want you to be safe,” said Sanders. “Test your smoke alarms monthly, make sure you change batteries when necessary, and never hesitate to call us if you have any questions!”
10 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About Daylight Saving Time:
- Although this event is often referred to as “daylight savings time,” (the plural form of “saving”) the correct name is daylight saving time.
- Ancient civilizations including Ancient Rome and the Mayans, practiced a similar event where they would adjust the time to the sun’s behavior. Their lives depended mainly on agriculture, therefore the ability to predict and measure the sun’s activity was vital for their productiveness.
- In 1918, as the United States continued their involvement in World War I, the purpose of daylight saving time was to conserve fuel by reducing the need to use artificial lighting.
- Daylight saving time was not observed nationally again until World War II. But it was repealed three weeks after WW II ended. Time Magazine called the affair a “chaos of clocks.”
- Gov. Bill Lee introduced a bill that would observe daylight saving time year-round in Tennessee. The law would take effect on the first Sunday of November if Congress amends or repeals 15 U.S.C. § 260a (15 U.S. Code Section 260a) – a federal law that requires states to observe standard time.
- Hawaii and Arizona (except for the state’s Navajo Nation) do not observe daylight saving time and the U.S. Territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands remain on standard time year-round.
- Countries closer to the equator do not observe daylight saving time because they do not need it. Their daylight hours do not vary enough across seasons.
- Only about one-quarter of the world’s population, in roughly 70 countries observe daylight saving time.
- The cornerstone of daylight saving in the United States since 1915 is the Chamber of Commerce on behalf of small business and retailers. The Chamber presumed that if you give workers more sunlight at the end of the day, they would be more likely to stop and shop on their way home.
- Daylight saving time activates at exactly 2 a.m., and most government-mandated bar closings occur at 1:59 to prevent an extra hour of drinking.