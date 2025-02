Kick off Spring the right way at the Murfreesboro Pie Festival taking place on March 15th, 2025 from 10 am – 4 pm at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127).

There will be a petting zoo, bounce house, kids activities, many handmade vendors, boutique vendors, food vendors, and more!! Come support local!

