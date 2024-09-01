Tickets on Sale Now for CMT on Tour with Mickey Guyton

“CMT On Tour” headliner Mickey Guyton and CMT’s Leslie Fram will co-host the next “Equal Access” showcase featuring some of country music’s best and brightest artists on Tuesday, September 3rd at 7:30pm CT at City Winery Nashville. The evening will feature performances in the round from “Equal Access” participants Angie K, Carmen Dianne, Chris Housman, Denitia, Julie Williams and Valerie Ponzio, along with special guests The Kentucky Gentlemen and Shelly Fairchild.

Tickets are on-sale now citywinery.com/nashville.

Guyton, a four-time Grammy®-nominee, will also headline the latest installment of “CMT On Tour,” produced by Live Nation. “CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton” is slated for major cities across North America with supporting acts Denitia and Abbey Cone. Tickets to “CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton” are available at MickeyGuyton.com.

Launched in April 2022, the “Equal Access” program is one of the first collaborative efforts to address inequities in country music – both on and off the stage – by creating opportunities for commercial success. This groundbreaking equity initiative for artists and artist managers is designed to foster and support communities that are underrepresented in country music.

The upcoming “Equal Access” showcase, presented by CMT, mtheory and Change The Conversation, is part of a series of collaborations between City Winery Nashville and CMT. Earlier this year, City Winery hosted performances from CMT’s “Next Women of Country” and “Listen Up” franchises, spotlighting emerging artists.

