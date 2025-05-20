Tickets On Sale Now for Benson Boone Show in Nashville

Benson Boone announced the fall “American Heart” tour, which will support his new album of the same name, which will be released in June.

The tour kicks off in August and will stop at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, September 9th. Tickets are on sale now, find them here.

It was also recently announced that the breakout artist and first-time American Music Award nominee, Benson Boone, will bring his dynamic presence to the AMAs stage to perform the latest single from his upcoming album, American Heart on Monday, May 26th.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email