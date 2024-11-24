Tickets on Sale for 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards in Franklin

(NASHVILLE, TN) — The 13th annual We Love Christian Music Awards is set to be bigger than ever, and for the first time, fans will have the chance to attend the ceremony live in the Christian music capital. Hosted at the iconic Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, this year’s event invites the public to join an unforgettable evening celebrating the best in Christian music, with unique performances and surprise guests on stage.

Tickets are on sale now at www.WeLoveAwards.com . The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin.

Fans worldwide can also make their voices heard by voting in 22 categories, beginning December 2, 2024. The winners, chosen entirely by the fans, will be revealed during the live ceremony.

Kevin McNeese, founder of the We Love Awards and President of NewReleaseToday, expressed excitement about opening the event to the public: “This year, we’re giving fans an opportunity to celebrate Christian music together in a live setting, sharing the experience with a passionate community that has been part of this journey since 2011. We are committed to creating a night fans will cherish in one of the nation’s most exciting destination cities.”

Located just 20 minutes outside Nashville, the Factory at Franklin offers a historic and intimate setting for a night filled with celebration, music, and community.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: Available at early bird pricing through December 31, 2024.

Available at early bird pricing through December 31, 2024. VIP Packages: A limited number of VIP tickets are also available, including reserved seating in the Artist/VIP section, early admission for an exclusive pre-show Q&A with select artists, a commemorative event poster, an exclusive swag bag, and other VIP perks.

The We Love Christian Music Awards isn’t just an awards show—it’s a movement celebrating faith and music through fan engagement. Be part of this year’s celebration by casting your vote, securing your ticket, and marking your calendar for April 8, 2024, as we honor the artists who inspire and uplift.

For tickets, voting details, and more information, please visit www.WeLoveAwards.com .

The We Love Christian Music Awards is produced by Frankland Events LLC.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email